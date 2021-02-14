CryptoSoul Price Reaches $0.0004 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One CryptoSoul token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $113,932.98 and $2,100.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.95 or 0.00320452 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00009441 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009699 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,459.36 or 0.02979699 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 280,994,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,208,853 tokens. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

