Crystal Rock Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Crystal Rock Capital Management boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 91.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,850 shares during the quarter. Red Rock Resorts comprises 2.5% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management owned about 0.15% of Red Rock Resorts worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $28.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.55. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

RRR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.77.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.