Crystal Rock Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 543.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. TransDigm Group makes up approximately 2.6% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 961.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after buying an additional 17,937 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,376,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $484.00 to $668.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.00.

In other TransDigm Group news, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.72, for a total transaction of $727,420.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 14,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.95, for a total value of $8,928,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,066 shares of company stock worth $50,843,847. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $576.49 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $200.06 and a fifty-two week high of $660.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $591.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $537.18. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 64.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

