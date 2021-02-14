Crystal Rock Capital Management Buys 62,344 Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Crystal Rock Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 541,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,344 shares during the quarter. National Energy Services Reunited makes up 3.1% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management owned about 0.62% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 166.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,584,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,737,000 after purchasing an additional 989,980 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 246,130 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the third quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 31.5% in the third quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 22,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

NESR stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

