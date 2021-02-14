Crystal Rock Capital Management Cuts Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,875 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. The Cooper Companies accounts for approximately 2.0% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 47.8% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,329,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $785,229,000 after acquiring an additional 753,466 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 221.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 362,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $122,043,000 after acquiring an additional 249,476 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 59.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 608,199 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $205,036,000 after acquiring an additional 225,611 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 30.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,799,000 after acquiring an additional 63,627 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 540.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,821,000 after acquiring an additional 54,623 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.07.

Shares of COO stock opened at $385.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $370.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.12, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $391.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

