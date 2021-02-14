Crystal Rock Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 6.8% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 30,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 649,954 shares of company stock valued at $213,911,555. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.42.

NYSE MA opened at $341.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $339.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $337.34 and a 200-day moving average of $333.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

