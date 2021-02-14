Crystal Rock Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.3% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $163.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $141.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.38. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.65%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. Argus boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

