Crystal Rock Capital Management Has $3.14 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,885 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Electronic Arts accounts for 1.8% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $119,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,137.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,255 shares of company stock worth $3,216,931 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EA opened at $147.74 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

