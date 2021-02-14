Crystal Rock Capital Management Sells 1,050 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Crystal Rock Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 3.9% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,768,863,000 after acquiring an additional 470,651 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,846,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,818,441,000 after purchasing an additional 289,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,635,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,842,749,000 after purchasing an additional 47,961 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,006,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,667,929,000 after purchasing an additional 41,218 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,346,136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $888,801,000 after purchasing an additional 103,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD opened at $277.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $298.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.