Crystal Rock Capital Management Sells 8,300 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Crystal Rock Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises about 2.2% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 30.8% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 21,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 25.7% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 11,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX opened at $38.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.29. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,673 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

