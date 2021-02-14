Crystal Rock Capital Management Takes $4.22 Million Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Crystal Rock Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 226,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,000. Vertiv makes up approximately 2.4% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management owned 0.07% of Vertiv at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 29.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,073,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,910 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,807,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Vertiv by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,749,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,987 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 7,489.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,417,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,334,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 18,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $301,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

VRT opened at $21.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $22.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

