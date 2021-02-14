CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Short Interest Up 74.2% in January

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 74.2% from the January 14th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSLLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CSL from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised CSL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CSL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CSL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Get CSL alerts:

OTCMKTS CSLLY opened at $108.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 0.59. CSL has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $117.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.