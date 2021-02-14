CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,291 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $15,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in CSX by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

CSX stock opened at $90.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.57. The company has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

