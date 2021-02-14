CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CUBE opened at $35.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average is $32.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 80.47%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

