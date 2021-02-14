CUDOS (CUDOS) Price Tops $0.0609 on Exchanges

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 14th. One CUDOS token can now be purchased for $0.0609 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUDOS has a total market capitalization of $13.58 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CUDOS has traded 80.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00053655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.96 or 0.00269254 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00080695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00085184 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00092144 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00190732 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,528.90 or 0.85951377 BTC.

About CUDOS

CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,813,589 tokens. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_

CUDOS Token Trading

CUDOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUDOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUDOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

