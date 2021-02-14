Curio (CUR) Trading Up 204% Over Last Week

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, Curio has traded 204% higher against the U.S. dollar. Curio has a market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $326,898.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curio token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002135 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Curio alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00067832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.63 or 0.00937034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006635 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00049923 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,481.73 or 0.05137688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00024845 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00017793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Curio Profile

Curio is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curio’s official website is curioinvest.com . Curio’s official message board is blog.curioinvest.com

Curio Token Trading

Curio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.