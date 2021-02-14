CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Short Interest Update

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 71.3% from the January 14th total of 607,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 791,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director John S. Hendricks bought 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $226,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 801,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,858,309.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John S. Hendricks bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 676,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,063,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 110,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,381 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CURI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley lowered CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CURI opened at $18.69 on Friday. CuriosityStream has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.87.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million. Research analysts forecast that CuriosityStream will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

