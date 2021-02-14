Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Curtiss-Wright worth $20,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4,746.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,011,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 990,839 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $115,104,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 52.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,846,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,160,000 after buying an additional 637,107 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 357.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 487,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,504,000 after buying an additional 381,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 331.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 312,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,114,000 after acquiring an additional 239,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,005 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $453,966.75. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 64,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,262,334.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Bamford sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $109,677.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,924.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,223 shares of company stock worth $1,393,790. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CW opened at $115.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $148.46.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.40.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

