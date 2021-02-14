Curve DAO Token Reaches Market Cap of $498.96 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 34% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $498.96 million and $267.34 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for about $2.24 or 0.00004795 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00061093 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.23 or 0.00875713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006534 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00047509 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,314.60 or 0.04965167 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00023962 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00017276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,432,770,877 coins and its circulating supply is 223,240,018 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.