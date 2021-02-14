CustomContractNetwork Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.00 (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded up 93.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 14th. One CustomContractNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CustomContractNetwork has a market cap of $790,768.29 and $14.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded 146.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $214.57 or 0.00439847 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

About CustomContractNetwork

CCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network . CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

Buying and Selling CustomContractNetwork

CustomContractNetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

