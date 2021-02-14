CUTcoin (CUT) Hits Market Cap of $13.66 Million

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 75.4% higher against the US dollar. One CUTcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $13.66 million and approximately $3,592.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00042536 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.53 or 0.00319642 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002956 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00013714 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00014398 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009868 BTC.

CUTcoin Token Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 133,025,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,025,445 tokens. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

CUTcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

