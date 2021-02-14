cVault.finance (CORE) Achieves Market Cap of $49.53 Million

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for $4,952.92 or 0.10590230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $49.53 million and approximately $521,295.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded up 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00053589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.09 or 0.00265328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00083693 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00074328 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00089643 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00192133 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,126.31 or 0.83659092 BTC.

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

cVault.finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.