CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,757 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 173.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

Shares of CVS opened at $74.21 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.78. The company has a market cap of $97.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

