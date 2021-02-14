CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $112.20 Million

Brokerages expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report $112.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $119.90 million and the lowest is $108.51 million. CyberArk Software posted sales of $106.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year sales of $477.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $464.05 million to $529.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $552.51 million, with estimates ranging from $539.10 million to $575.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYBR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $162.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,325.76 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.04 and its 200-day moving average is $122.65. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $69.50 and a one year high of $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

