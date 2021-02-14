CyberMiles (CMT) Trading Up 89.7% Over Last 7 Days

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 14th. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $14.67 million and $14.71 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 89.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.47 or 0.00415805 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,668.53 or 0.99785702 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00040002 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00035178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00087992 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001375 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

