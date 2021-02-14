D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,509 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,213 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $936,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 12,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $82.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $84.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,046 shares of company stock worth $2,526,294. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

