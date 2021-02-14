D. Scott Neal Inc. Acquires 17,658 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1,090.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.5% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,644,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $394.18 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $394.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $379.98 and a 200 day moving average of $355.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

