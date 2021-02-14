D. Scott Neal Inc. Acquires 6,366 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 6.9% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. D. Scott Neal Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $14,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,249,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,086,000 after acquiring an additional 89,877 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 383,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,167,000 after acquiring an additional 27,964 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 247,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 455.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,184,000 after acquiring an additional 170,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 172,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $230.34 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $106.07 and a 1 year high of $230.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.28.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.