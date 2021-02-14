D. Scott Neal Inc. Has $7.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1,090.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,658 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.5% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 144,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,190 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,644,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 208,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $394.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $394.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

