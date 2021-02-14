D. Scott Neal Inc. Purchases 4,079 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 5.5% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. D. Scott Neal Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $11,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,817,000. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,933.2% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 53,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after buying an additional 52,065 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 684,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,099,000 after buying an additional 35,866 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,700,000 after buying an additional 32,891 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,418,000.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $302.04 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $123.28 and a 52 week high of $302.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.47 and a 200-day moving average of $241.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

