D. Scott Neal Inc. Purchases 8,014 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 26.3% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $53,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,586,261,000 after buying an additional 4,035,330 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $700,435,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,773,000 after buying an additional 1,893,293 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $313,368,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,290,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $336.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.25. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $336.62.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

