D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 172,900 shares, an increase of 75.7% from the January 14th total of 98,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 160,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSE DEH opened at $10.49 on Friday. D8 has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEH. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in D8 during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in D8 during the third quarter worth $264,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in D8 during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in D8 during the third quarter worth $1,104,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in D8 during the third quarter worth $1,339,000. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D8 Holdings Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

