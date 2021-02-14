DAD Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.89 Million (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One DAD coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular exchanges. DAD has a market capitalization of $30.05 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAD has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DAD

DAD is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . The official website for DAD is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

DAD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

