Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Short Interest Update

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the January 14th total of 6,270,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ:DADA traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.56. 427,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,135. Dada Nexus has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $61.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.60.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $188.11 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. Rovida Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 6,868,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,594,000 after buying an additional 1,460,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 760.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,280,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551,150 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 240.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,345,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,120 shares during the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the third quarter valued at about $25,058,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth about $27,277,000. 15.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dada Nexus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

