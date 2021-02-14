DAEX (DAX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $306,950.00

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 14th. DAEX has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $306,950.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX token can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded 117.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00067637 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $474.54 or 0.00972748 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006904 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00051185 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,539.90 or 0.05206448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00025297 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00018152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000183 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAEX (DAX) is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

