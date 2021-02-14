Dai (DAI) Reaches Market Cap of $2.08 Billion

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Dai token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a market cap of $2.08 billion and $257.23 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00068021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.97 or 0.00975524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00051289 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,532.49 or 0.05190438 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00025300 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00018162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00042621 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai is a token. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 2,073,650,498 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,073,650,473 tokens. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.