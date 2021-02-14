Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 17,706 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,706 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $98.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,434.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $164,107.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,927,785.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.56.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.