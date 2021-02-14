Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 21,206 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 287.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,206 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTES. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NetEase in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in NetEase in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in NetEase by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $132.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.06 and its 200-day moving average is $96.66. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.17 and a 52 week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $5.09. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTES. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.78.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.