Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 40,736 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 97.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,736 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in American International Group by 866.2% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 374,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,076,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,607,000 after buying an additional 88,068 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,177,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays began coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $56.42.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.