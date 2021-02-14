Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 67.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Cummins by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Cummins by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Cummins news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins stock opened at $243.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $254.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.62.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

