Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 1,362 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Summit Insights cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.35.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $501,736.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,617.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $3,751,212 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $160.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.26 and its 200 day moving average is $131.86. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $162.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

