Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $153.12 on Friday. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $157.66. The stock has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($2.36). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $466.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

