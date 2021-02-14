Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,279 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 46,462 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,351,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,681,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $279,514,000 after purchasing an additional 367,609 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,531,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,437,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,516,281 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $158,057,000 after purchasing an additional 228,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.94.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $145.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.68 and its 200 day moving average is $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $154.93. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

