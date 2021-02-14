Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of National Research worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of National Research by 524.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Research by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Research by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Research by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of National Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. 41.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of National Research stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.35. National Research Co. has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $70.12.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

