Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SNPS. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.07.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $292.09 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $293.31. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.19 and a 200 day moving average of $229.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $2,441,855.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,503. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.