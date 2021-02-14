Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 31,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 29,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $579,504.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $145,039.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,976.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,692 shares of company stock worth $2,429,413 in the last 90 days. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.66.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

