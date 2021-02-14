Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.75 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 1,665.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,044,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,991,000 after purchasing an additional 985,619 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,697,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,484,000 after purchasing an additional 487,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,578,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,871,000 after purchasing an additional 362,165 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 277,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 184,737 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 490,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 166,774 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,806,969.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,801.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRM opened at $33.17 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $41.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 72.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.88.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

