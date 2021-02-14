Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,026 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58,800 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 22.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 27,019 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 22.8% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 34,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $616,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Quanta Services by 18.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWR opened at $77.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.53. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $79.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PWR. B. Riley downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

