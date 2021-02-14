Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 228.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,329,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $785,229,000 after purchasing an additional 753,466 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 362,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $122,043,000 after purchasing an additional 249,476 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 608,199 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $205,036,000 after purchasing an additional 225,611 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,799,000 after purchasing an additional 63,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 540.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,821,000 after purchasing an additional 54,623 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $385.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 80.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.68 and a 12 month high of $391.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $370.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.35.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.07.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

