Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Sempra Energy by 14.0% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,568,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,985,000 after purchasing an additional 315,774 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,151,000 after purchasing an additional 96,126 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Sempra Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,733,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,856,000 after purchasing an additional 43,842 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc increased its position in Sempra Energy by 25.4% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,480,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,201,000 after purchasing an additional 300,272 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 12.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,450,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,716,000 after purchasing an additional 160,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

NYSE SRE opened at $124.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

